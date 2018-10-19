LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- We all know Louisville supports its restaurants and soon, the world will get to see just what it has to offer.

Top Chef Season 16--which filmed in Louisville, Lexington, and Lake Cumberland--will debut on Bravo on Thursday, Dec. 6.

The network released a promotional video on Oct. 18.

Fifteen chefs competed in the season which included competitions at Churchill Downs, Rupp Arena, and Makers Mark.

Among those contestants is Kentucky chef Sara Bradley, from Paducah.

