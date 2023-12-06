Tommy Elliott's family supports California governor's 28th amendment proposal

Even though Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed the 28th amendment, there's a rigorous system to getting it ratified.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a victim in the Old National Bank mass shooting stood in support of a gun control amendment proposed by the California governor last week.

Tommy Elliott's family released a statement of support for Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposal on Monday.

He wanted to add a 28th amendment to the Constitution to address gun violence.

Elliott was the senior vice president at Old National Bank and was friends with both Gov. Andy Beshear and Congressman Morgan McGarvey.

His family released a statement through a lawyer that urged lawmakers on the state and federal level to support the new amendment.

It would raise the age to buy a gun to 21 years old, include universal background checks, mandatory waiting periods and an assault rifle ban for civilians.

Even though Newsom proposed the 28th amendment, there's a rigorous system to getting it ratified.

The California governor suggested ratification by constitutional convention.

The means the legislatures of two-thirds of the states have to agree.

California hopes to be the first state to call for a constitutional convention and approve the proposed amendment.

