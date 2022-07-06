RiverLink raising tolls on Louisville-area bridges

Drivers with RiverLink transponders will go from paying $2.21 to cross the bridges in either direction, to a minimum of $2.40. The raised tolls go into effect July 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — RiverLink is raising tolls on its three Louisville-area bridges starting on July 1.

Tolls usually go up 2.5% each year, unless the rate of inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, is higher. The April 2022 CPI used to calculate the increase was 8.3%.

That means drivers with RiverLink transponders will go from paying $2.21 to cross the bridges in either direction, to a minimum of $2.40, according to RiverLink. Rates could be up to $14.38, depending on the size of the vehicle and whether the driver has a prepaid account.

Cars without a RiverLink account can expect to pay $4.80 to cross to and from Indiana and Kentucky.

Tolling is currently in place on the Lincoln Bridge, the Kennedy Bridge, and the Lewis and Clark Bridge.

Revenue from tolling is used to pay for the Ohio River Bridges Project, along with operations and maintenance of the bridges and roadways in the area, according to RiverLink.

Back in March, several Metro Council members sponsored a resolution to end tolls on local bridges.

The goal was to encourage Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb to use federal infrastructure funds to pay for the Ohio River Bridges Project, rather than having drivers shoulder the costs.

It passed, but because it's a resolution, it doesn't carry weight and is only symbolic.

Right now, one of the few ways to avoid a toll in Louisville is to cross over the Second Street Bridge downtown.

