LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editors Note: Police previously said the boy was 3-years-old, but Emily McKinley of LMPD's homicide unit said they have confirmed the boy was 2 1/2.

Police said a child has died after being bit by a dog inside a house in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

LMPD said officers went to a residence on the 3800 block of Grand Avenue where a toddler was reportedly bitten by a dog. The child received CPR and was transported to Norton Children's Hospital where he died from his injuries.

One neighbor, Shelby Lee Chadwell, was at the scene, saying it was something she would never want to go through again.

"It's not something I want to relive," Chadwell said. "It was a scene you do not want to see again."

Emily McKinley of LMPD's homicide unit called the incident tragic, saying officers was struck by how horrible the scene was.

"A lot of people are pretty shooken up having to go through that...even our officers," McKinely said. "Some of our officers did CPR on the child."

McKinely said no one has been arrested, but confirmed the dog owner was a relative of the child. Chadwell said the dog has been a problem in the recent past.

"They've had a couple mishaps with this dog before. This is the second or third time this year I believe," Chadwell said. "Another time was down the street and the man next door had trouble wrestling the dog."

Louisville Metro Animal Services will quarantine the dog for ten days per their policy.

LMAS said they could not confirm whether the dog was a pit bull, but said dispatch described it as a pit when they contacted animal control.