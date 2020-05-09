100 days of protests in Louisville: 'We'll be out here every single day until we get justice.'

The first day of protests was at the end of March. The same day 911 calls from the night Breonna Taylor was killed were released.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For 100 days, protesters have been fighting for racial justice after the killing of Breonna Taylor. The first night of protests happened in late may when 911 calls of Kenneth Walker from the night Breonna was killed were released.

To many of these people that have been at Jefferson Square Park for 100 days, this triple digit number is nothing to be proud of.

"It sucks because we've had to be out here for 100 days and we still really haven't seen any justice at all," said Cheyenne Osuala, a protester who has been here from the beginning.

"It's hard to remember my life beforehand because there's been so much happening," said Travis Nagdy another dedicated protester.

"I'm pissed off. I'm irritated. I'm upset with our justice system," said Carmen Jones, a protester who has fought since the start.

They've lost their voices chanting and marched for miles across town, but their physical exhaustion does not compare to how mentally draining it's been.

"We've worked so hard," Jones said. "One hundred days just represents 100 years out of the 400 years of oppression that we've been dealing with. This aint nothing."

"It's definitely taken a huge toll emotionally and I'm sure on most of the people out here," Osuala said.

Carmen Jones said their fight won't just end with a decision.

"It's not just about getting a guilty or a not guilty verdict. It's about changing the system that allows that to happen in the first place," Jones said.

Cheyenne Osuala said what they have been through thus far, has prepared them for what could come.

"This is day 100. There is going to be a day 200, and 300, 400, 1000, a million if there has to be, we'll be out here every single day until we get justice," Osuala said.

Anytime Travis Nagdy gets tired he said he puts himself in the shoes of those whose lives have been taken.

"Truly enraged me because I know that that could have been me, that could have been my brothers, that could have been any one of us," Nagdy said.

"As long as I'm here I'm going to keep fighting for her because her life was cut short for no reason," Osuala said.

On this 100th day of protests, a large group made their way from Jefferson Square Park to the jail, to 4th Street Live and then ended up at the Kentucky Derby Festival Inc. building. They have no affiliation with Churchill Downs or the Kentucky Derby. The group stood in the streets to chant "no justice, no Derby" and discuss their plans for tomorrow.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.