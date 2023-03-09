Shelby Park restaurant to set up shop at Gravely Brewing Co

The Shelby Park restaurant will launch "Lil' Toasty's Food Truck" soon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville establishments celebrated by locals and out-of-towners alike are coming together to create something beautiful and tasty.

Toasty's Tavern announced it has partnered up with Gravely Brewing Co to provide Louisville's craft beer fans with delicious food.

"Lil' Toasty's Food Truck" will move into the space at the Phoenix Hill brewery previously occupied by Mayan Street Food. This will be Toasty's second location.

Very hyped to announce that we are opening a 2nd Toastys location here in Louisville!! Everyone welcome Lil Toastys 😘!... Posted by Toasty's Tavern on Thursday, March 9, 2023

Toasty's posted on Facebook that the food truck will feature several familiar favorites on its menu, including its iconic smash-style burger.

Lil' Toasty's will also introduce some new culinary creations to be served exclusively at its food truck outpost.

According to Toasty's Tavern's Facebook page, a full menu of the food truck will be revealed soon.

Gravely is set to host a Grand Opening for its new food partner on March 22.

Shining some iconic 💡 on our new food partnership 🤭 Posted by Gravely Brewing Co on Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.