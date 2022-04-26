Toast on Market location in NuLu closing in May

After 16 years of service, co-owner George Morris said it's time for him to retire. The current staff in Louisville will move to the New Albany location.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A brunch staple in NuLu is preparing to close its doors next month.

Toast on Market, located on E. Market Street, will serve its final meal on Sunday, May 22, according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page.

"To all our longtime fans and supporters, it is with great sadness that I am announcing my decision to retire and close our Louisville location," said co-owner George Morris.

Morris said the current plan is to reopen the Toast on Market location in New Albany using the Louisville staff. The Indiana location has been closed since 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and is expected to reopen on June 1.

"It has been a joy sharing the last 16 years with all of you," Morris said in the post. "Thank you for all the memories and for sharing your friends, your families, and all of your special moments with us."

Morris said he will help his co-owner Amy with the staff transition before moving to Florida for his retirement.

The Facebook post, shared on April 26, was quickly filled with well-wishes from the community.

"Thank you for giving our community such a special place to enjoy your awesome food," one person commented.

"I'm sad for myself but oh so happy for your retirement," another said.

Through May 22, the Louisville location will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

