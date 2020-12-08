'To me, no lives matter unless all lives matter and that includes, black lives': How one man is leading change in St. Matthews

Brad Castleberry has been protesting for about four months on the corner of Chenoweth and Shelbyville to encourage social change.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As calm as a still breeze the most action at the intersection of Chenoweth and Shelbyville in St. Matthews is usually when the clock strikes each hour. Except when Brad Castleberry arrives.

"Every time people ask me what are you doing on such and such day, well I want you to know from four to six I'm on the corner," Castleberry said.

When he shows up, the honks, become a consistent tune. Every day, Brad makes his way to this spot, at the intersection and a holds a Black Lives Matter sign.

"Wherever I go, whenever I go, day or night, it just doesn't matter, I'm constantly reminded that white lives matter," Castleberry said. "But to me, no lives matter unless all lives matter and that includes, Black lives."

About four months ago, he joined a protest on this very corner but as those people moved to other areas of the city, Brad stayed.

About a week or so after protesting alone, a young woman named Lizzie Jones introduced herself and has been with him ever since.

"He's a rock star," Jones said. "I saw Brad out here one day and I thought, I'm going to join him."

With almost fifty years between Brad and Lizzie, you'd never know it. These friends are fighting for freedom, in their own community which is a predominantly white community.

"It's easy to think oh that's not our problem," Jones said. "It's not something they can just ignore."

Now their group has grown and new people join them depending on the day.

"People see that there is a way of getting their voice out and they join," Brad said. "I get such energy from these people over here, they are filled withe energy and filled with their sense of justice and it keeps me alive."

It's all due to Brad, wanting to see a more inclusive future, than his past.

"He was out marching in Mississippi, he's been arrested, he's done sit ins....it could be very for someone to be like those days are behind me and hes like no I can't put those days behind me," Lizzie said.

As Lizzie says, if only the world had more Brad Castleberry's, the world would be a more loving, accepting and welcome place.

Like a song that never ends, those honks could be the first step to a better tomorrow, than his last 70 years.

"And what I want to do is put this out in front of people and say please think about this, please please think about this," Castleberry said.

