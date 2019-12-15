LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Center for African American Heritage has unveiled a very special addition to the museum.

A time capsule photo taken 15 years ago has now been dedicated as a permanent new exhibit honoring the founding board members.

In 1994, the African American Heritage Foundation began educating and preserving historic structures in the black community and now have a center located in the Russell neighborhood at 18th and Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

