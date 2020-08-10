Wildlife in Need's Tim Stark arrested in New York

Stark was last seen on Sept. 16 near Charlestown, Ind. He is being held in Washington County, New York on a felony warrant.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's Note: The above video is from September 2020.

Wildlife in Need founder Tim Stark has been found more than three weeks after a warrant was issued for his arrest, the Clark County Sheriff's Department confirmed Thursday.

According to Scottie Maples with the Sheriff's Department, Stark was arrested in Washington County, New York and is being held on a felony warrant. Washington County is north of Albany, about 846 miles from Charlestown, Ind.

Maples said the Sheriff's Department expects Stark to have an extradition hearing sometime Thursday.

Tim Stark was last seen near Charlestown on Sept. 16, the same day an Indianapolis judge found him in contempt of court and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Stark is accused of removing more than two dozen animals from his exotic animal facility before officials could take them. According to court records, 23 animals are still missing.

He is also facing a felony charge after police say he threatened and grabbed a public official during an inspection at Wildlife in Need in March.

For more than 20 years, Wildlife in Need, a self-proclaimed animal refuge, has offered the public unmatched access to exotic animals in Southern Indiana, but the operation has also come with controversy — lawsuits, failed inspections and allegations of animal abuse.

Founder Tim Stark was stripped of his USDA license in June after agency officials said he violated the Animal Welfare Act more than 100 times. Many of the animals were left without adequate care, no food and water, according to court documents.

