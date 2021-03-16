Louisville pastor announces run for mayor

The senior pastor at Kingdom Fellowship Christian Life Center on East Broadway has been a constant presence at protests.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville pastor and community activist Timothy Findley Jr. has announced he will run for mayor in 2022.

The senior pastor at Kingdom Fellowship Christian Life Center on East Broadway has been a constant presence at protests, fighting for justice following Breonna Taylor's death.

"I want to be the kind of leader that brings integrity, transparency and strategy," Findley said. "That's the foundation I will build my administration on — not perfection."

"[It] doesn't mean that we will always agree, it doesn't mean that I will only be for one group of people," Findley said. "It means that for us to get to that next place, even with our differences, we have to have more of a strategy to be a more equitable city."

Findley joins a field growing quickly. So far, Metro Council President David James and The Bail Project operations manager Shameka Parrish-Wright have announced their candidacies. All will be running as democrats.

Mayor Greg Fischer cannot run again, as he is finishing his third term.

