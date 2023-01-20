Louisville activist 'skeptical' of new Kentucky State Police body cams

While officials say there's nothing to worry about, Reverend Tim Findley is concerned about how the cameras will be used.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While Kentucky State Police (KSP) works to build the public's trust, one local activist is concerned how the agency will use its new body cameras.

Rev. Tim Findley says these questions immediately crossed his mind after the KSP announcement Friday: “Are they going to be turned on? Are they going to be loopholes that officers use?”

Findley said if KSP truly wants to build public trust, the agency must handle the body cams correctly. He said that includes keeping cameras on at all times, storing every video, not tampering with evidence and releasing footage in a timely manner.

“I’m skeptical. This is the first time in history they are required to use body cameras. I think in many ways this is just to say ‘hey we’re doing something. Hey, here you go,” he said.

However, Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. said how the agency will release the recordings depends on the investigation.

“Transparency is what the state police is about, but we also must have integrity of the investigation, and depending on the complexity of the case, it may determine the timelines that we may be able to or not be able to release the footage,” Burnett said.

Findley said he's "fearful of the word depends."

“When your already coming out of the gate with built in excuses and already giving yourself an out. That is alarming,” he said.

But Kerry Harvey, the secretary of Kentucky’s Public Safety Cabinet, assured there’s nothing to be worried about.

“I firmly believe not based on inconsiderable experience, that the video recordings that will be captured by these devices will show when our troopers are accused of misconduct, these video recordings will show that in the overwhelming majority of cases, our troopers acted appropriately and with accordance of the public’s interest and with accordance with their trainings,” Harvey said.

A statement that Findley said completely misses the point.

“I think that we know that the majority of traffic stops don’t end up in a death, don’t end up in these abuses of power. But if there is 10, there is five, whatever the number is, that’s one too many," he said. "That’s a family that has to pick up the pieces."

However, Burnett says KSP will uphold the public's expectations with the cameras.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.