'TikTok Trickster' arrested in Kentucky on outstanding warrants in several states

Brenton Fillers, 54, is known by law enforcement agencies and media outlets as the "TikTok Trickster" for allegedly defrauding people using social media.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A 54-year-old man, known by law enforcement agencies across the country as the "TikTok Trickster," was arrested in Kentucky on Friday.

Brenton Fillers was arrested by University of Kentucky Police for outstanding warrants in several states after being spotted at UK's Chandler Hospital in Lexington.

Fillers, a resident of Alabama, is known by authorities and media outlets for allegedly defrauding people using social media.

"Today's arrest demonstrates the importance of collaboration in law enforcement," UK Police Chief Joe Monroe said. "We want to extend our thanks to the Somerset Police Department and the Baldwin County (Alabama) Sheriff's Office, who have assisted UK Police with the investigation."

Monroe said the department responded to a report of a man who matched Filler's description outside the university hospital.

Fillers has been charged with:

Aggravated sexual assault of a child in Texas.

Theft of property in Alabama.

Felony fraudulent use of a credit card in Arkansas.

Theft of a motor vehicle in Tennessee.

Police said he may face additional charges in Kentucky.

According to a press release, Fillers will be transported and booked into the Fayette County Detention Center pending an extradition hearing.

