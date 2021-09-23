Netflix's 'Tiger King 2' to feature WHAS11 investigation on Wildlife in Need

WHAS11's investigation into Wildlife in Need will be featured in the newest installment of the hit series.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The documentary series that captured the nation's attention at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic is returning for a second season.

Netflix announced "Tiger King" will return later this year. While the streaming service did not dive into the focus of its second season, Louisville viewers might notice a familiar face.

WHAS11's investigation into Wildlife in Need will be featured in the newest installment of the hit series. Crews followed FOCUS investigator Shay McAlister as she covered the case against the alleged nonprofit's owner and operator, Tim Stark.

In April, an Indianapolis judge made the final ruling against Stark. The court found Stark was using funds from Wildlife in Need for his own personal use. While it was advertised as a nonprofit, the court said "Stark ultimately had no intention of reasonably, adequately fulfilling that purpose and fraudulently used the donations for personal gain."

Stark was permanently forbidden from owning and exhibiting any exotic or native animals and was required to return all funds and assets to Wildlife in Need.

According to findings listed in the court documents, Stark took several trips to Oklahoma where he said he was planning to set up a new nonprofit.

That nonprofit, started with "Tiger King" star Jeff Lowe, was highlighted in the first season. Documents said Stark used equipment purchased for Wildlife in Need and transported several animals, including 15-20 animals that died during the trips.

Netflix did not announce the premiere date for its second season.

