'She was loved.' | Community remembers 16-year-old basketball star killed in shooting

Tiffanie Floyd, a 16-year-old basketball star, was shot and killed in Louisville May 12. Those who knew her say she will always be remembered.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The community is mourning the loss of 16-year-old Tiffanie Floyd who was shot and killed in Louisville Wednesday evening.

"There's not a person in the world that would have met Tiffanie and not say she didn't make them smile," said Alyssa Leslie as she wiped away tears thinking about her friend.

Leslie used to play basketball with Floyd back when Floyd played for Moore High School.

"I would do anything to go back and play another game with her," Leslie said.

On Wednesday, Tiffanie was at her grandfather's house on Grand Avenue when she was shot.

Family members tell WHAS11, she was at the front door when all of a sudden shots were fired. Bullet holes and markers were still seen in front of their home on Thursday.

"She was loved. I mean the violence is everywhere and I see it all the time, but for it to hit home and to be somebody that you know it just hits different," said Whitney Handley.

Handley used to coach Floyd during her time at Moore. She said Floyd had a smile that would light up a room with the personality to match.

"She was just a joy. She was a light. Outside of basketball, if you needed a smile or down and out, she's just gon come through with a joke."

Floyd was known for being a star basketball player and a member of the Louisville Lady Trojans

In a statement from the Louisville Lady Trojans:

"Tiffanie was one of those people you only encounter once in a lifetime. Her infectious personality made her the heartbeat of our team. Not only did she have God given talent, she also had the God given ability to make people smile instantly. As a coach, you’re goal is to mentor these kids and on and off the court, to set them up for success in life, and she was well on her way to the top. She was the type of player and person a coach dreams of having the ability to coach and mentor. She has left a void within our team that can’t be filled. Our girls are hurting, please keep them in your prayers." Coach Matt Koestel

Please keep your thoughts and prayers with Tiffany Floyd’s family. She would have been representing the Lady Trojans 2022-Koestel this weekend at The Classic basketball tournament. She will be greatly missed. #RIPTiffanyFloyd — Louisville Lady Trojans (@LouLadyTrojans) May 13, 2021

Friends call her a selfless young lady that will always be remembered.