Dealing with ticks during summer months

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As we enter the summer months, the Louisville Department of Health and Wellness is sounding the alarm on one of the summer's greatest nuisances: ticks.

A department spokesperson said even though ticks are prevalent all year long in Kentucky they are much more active in the summer.

They are commonly found in grassy areas like your backyard or a park.

They're so dangerous because they can spread diseases like lyme disease and rocky mountain spotted fever to both you and your pets.

The department spokesperson said to remember the acronym TICK to prevent yourself from getting bitten or figure out next steps if you do get bit:

T- take precautions like insect repellent.

I- inspect your body and clothing for ticks after being outdoors.

C- carefully remove any ticks you find on yourself or others.

K- keep monitoring your health after you find a tick and seek medical attention if any symptoms develop.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of tickborne illnesses include fever or chills, aches and pains, and a rash.

