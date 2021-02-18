Third round of winter weather moving through Kentuckiana

Additional snow that fell Wednesday night could create some issues with the Thursday morning commute.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The third winter storm in seven days has brought more snow to Kentuckiana. A Winter Weather Advisory is active from southern Indiana and metro Louisville until Friday morning.

We are monitoring road conditions and will post updates in the story below.

3:30 a.m.

Louisville Metro Snow crews are currently active, salting and plowing its snow routes. So far, about 2/3 of the area has been salted, but areas have not yet been plowed.

Public Works Director Vanessa Burns said they are using a tandem method, using multiple trucks at once, to clear the snow from the roads. Burns said crews are working on 12-hour shifts to make sure roads are safe for the morning commute.

Side roads and areas that have not been treated could be dangerous for travel.

During the overnight hours, TRIMARC reported several crashes on the interstates, including one that shut down all lanes of I-65N near Broadway.

As of 3:30 a.m., all of those incidents have cleared.

Wednesday night, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet urged drivers to limit traffic on the roads.

Wednesday night, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet urged drivers to limit traffic on the roads.

Most areas around Louisville will see anywhere from one to three inches of snowfall from this winter storm. That snow will fall and stick on top of what fell earlier in the week.

Snow is expected to fall through most of the morning Thursday and taper off in the afternoon, so road conditions could be hazardous throughout the day.

