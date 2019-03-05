LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This year's Thurby has a unique twist.

Called "Thurby Goes Gonzo,” the day is in honor of Hunter S. Thompson's famed article, "The Kentucky Derby is Decadent and Depraved."

At the track Thursday the Squallis Puppeteers have brought Thompson--a Louisville native--to life.

They've handed out aviator sunglasses for people to bring out their inner "Gonzo" and artist Ralph Steadman even created a special poster for the event.

Steadman attended his first Kentucky Derby in 1970 when he teamed up with Thompson to illustrate his article for Scanlan’s Monthly.

The Frazier History Museum is even getting in on the action with the Freak Power exhibition, exploring the fall of 1970 when Thompson ran for sheriff of Aspen, Colorado.

You can see that exhibit at the Frazier until September 2.