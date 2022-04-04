KHS: Keep your pets indoors during Thunder Over Louisville

Although massive firework displays can be beautiful for people to watch, for our four-legged friends it can be quite terrifying.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thunder Over Louisville is just days away.

As the city prepares for the nation's largest annual fireworks display on Saturday, now's the time for pet owners to prepare as well.

"Fireworks are beautiful for people to watch, but can be terrifying for pets," Sara Meehan, a spokesperson for the Kentucky Humane Society, said.

Meehan said the loud noise from fireworks can cause our four-legged friends to become extremely stressed.

KHS said that it's best for pet owners to keep their pets indoors and in a quiet room away from any doors to the outside. Meehan said this is because pets can easily escape or get lost during fireworks.

Here's how to keep your pets safe this weekend:

Shut out the noise: In the quiet space for your pets, be sure to close all windows and curtains to muffle out the sound of fireworks. Consider taking your pets on a quiet walk before or after the fireworks end.

In the quiet space for your pets, be sure to close all windows and curtains to muffle out the sound of fireworks. Consider taking your pets on a quiet walk before or after the fireworks end. Consult your veterinarian: KHS said that pets who experience severe anxiety may need to be prescribed a mild sedative from a veterinarian to ease the pet's stress.

KHS said that pets who experience severe anxiety may need to be prescribed a mild sedative from a veterinarian to ease the pet's stress. Make sure pets have their collars and identification tags: The ID tag should include the owner's address and phone number.

The ID tag should include the owner's address and phone number. Keep your pets indoors: Never let pets outside during fireworks as they may run away or get lost. Even having them on a leash may not prevent your pet from escaping.

Never let pets outside during fireworks as they may run away or get lost. Even having them on a leash may not prevent your pet from escaping. Distract nervous pets: According to KHS, owners should watch for uncharacteristic behaviors like incessant pacing, crying or whining and distract their pets with play or long-lasting treats.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.