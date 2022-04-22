'It never gets old': Dozens camp out in RVs to get best views for 'Thunder' air, fireworks shows

Beside Slugger Field, a parking lot full of campers watched Friday as planes and helicopters flew overhead, preparing for this weekend's Thunder Air Show.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As early as Wednesday, dozens of loyal 'Thundergoers' began flocking to Louisville, camping out in designated lots that cost hundreds of dollars a spot.

Joe Cunningham said he and his group come early for Thunder every year and set up their RV to get a front row view of Saturday's fireworks and air show, and in this case, air-show practice as well.

“It never gets old. We actually get to see the air show twice -- today and tomorrow," Cunningham said.

Beside Slugger Field, a parking lot full of campers watched and listened Friday as planes and helicopters flew overhead, preparing for this weekend's Thunder Air Show.

“It’s stealth, you don’t hear it until it’s right there," said vendor Sherelle Gore, owner of Gore's Smokeout BBQ, who was setting up her food truck on Witherspoon Street by Waterfront Park Friday.

Maj. Joshua Gunderson, one of the pilots in this year's air show, said he's excited for his first Thunder experience. He'll be flying solo in an F-22 Raptor.

"One of the things we do in our demo is we actually sequence all the narration and the music and the timing of the maneuvers," Gunderson said. "So everything's done to the second. We want it to create an effect for the crowd."

Gunderson said in tomorrow’s show, they’d like to represent the 'past and present' of what the U.S. Air Force has to offer, especially on its 75th anniversary.

“I want to do a good job of providing the best demonstration we possibly can for them, and showcase what the Air Force can do," he said.

Meanwhile, campers tell us the whole experience is even sweeter after missing out on the last two years because of COVID.

"We have family coming in tomorrow, we have grandkids, and they’re so excited to be back here for a second time. And that’s what I’m excited for, to see their excitement," said camper Gracie Rahm, who also camped out for 'Thunder' in 2019.

Families at Waterfront Park pointed their phones to the sky Friday afternoon, as jets soared by and pilots practiced to perfect their routines.

“It’s hard to put in words, it really is," Gore said.

The air show is set to start around 3 p.m., with the fireworks to follow later into the evening.

