Meet the McBride's: The family playing a major role in Thunder Over Louisville

Chris McBride said his family has been a part of this celebration for years and they can't wait to keep it going.

Example video title will go here for this video

TRIMBLE COUNTY, Ky. — Preparation, double--even triple--checking lists, all to get ready for this year's Thunder Over Louisville, which is just days away.

One Trimble County family has been a part of the firework display for years and they make sure all is running smoothly on the water.

"You kind of get lost in it due to the logistics and the monotony of the planning," Chris McBride, owner of the McBride family tugboat.

The McBride family has been in the tugboat business for years. Chris said it started when his grandfather got back from war. "He continued on with the family business," he said.

Chris is the fifth generation to continue the business. He said his family has been a part of this celebration for years, and he can't wait to keep it going.

"It was just one barge," he said. "And my family was doing it there, I guess 30 plus years ago, and here we are today."

Chris' wife Beth joined in on the family business around five years ago after leaving a career in real estate for nearly 15 years.

Now, she is one of, if not the only woman mate on the water in the area.

"They've always been respectful and nice," Beth said. "It's kind of funny because if I go to tighten a wire or do something they're like 'oh no, I'll get it,' so it doesn't make a big difference until someone really points it out to me."

With tugboats able to carry tons of weight, they make the perfect boat to lead the barges that set off fireworks for Thunder Over Louisville.

"You really don't understand the concept and how big it is, until you're really out there and feel those big booms of the fireworks go off. I mean, it just rattles every bone in your body," Beth said.

For the McBride's, they say this business is something they've been able to enjoy with their whole family and they hope to see it continue with their kids.

"As he grows up," Beth said of her son. "You know, if he chooses to, he might be sitting up in that captain's chair doing the same thing."

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.