KDF releases list of aircraft scheduled to perform in Thunder air show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Thunder Over Louisville air show is ready to take to the skies again later this month.

This year's event - one of the trademarks of the Kentucky Derby Festival - will include a salute to the 75th Anniversary of the United States Air Force.

According to KDF officials, the air show will be packed with dozens of military and civilian aircraft from all over the country. The air show also returns with a Category 1 aerobatic box, which allows for more of the fast and loud aircraft, as well as the demo teams.

The show is scheduled for Saturday, April 23.

Highlighted performances include the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo, U.S. Air Force C-17 Demo, the Kentucky Air National Guard 123rd Airlift Wing with the new C-130J and Younkin Airshows.

Other aircraft scheduled to appear in the show are:

123rd Special Tactics Squadron Parachute Team (Louisville ANG Base, KY)

Acemaker Airshows (T-33 Demo)

B-2 Spirit (13th Bomb Squadron, Whiteman, MO)

B-24 Liberator (“Diamond Lil,” Commemorative Air Force, Ft. Worth, TX)

World War Two Victory Formation (B-25, B-24, B-29 and P-51D)

Boeing 767, UPS Airlines (Louisville IAP, KY)

C-130J Super Hercules (Kentucky Air National Guard, Louisville ANG Base KY)

Coleman Aerobatics (Taylorcraft, Bowman Field, Louisville, KY)

CV-22 Osprey (Marine Tilt Rotor Squadron 204, New River, NC)

F-15E Strike Eagle (4th Fighter Squadron, Seymour-Johnson AFB, NC)

F-100 Super Sabre Demo (Ft. Wayne, IN)

Growler Demonstration Team, E/F-18G Growler (Electronic Attack Squadron 129, Whidbey Island NAS)

P-51D Aerobatics (“Swamp Fox,” Concorde, NC)

Raptor Demonstration Team, F-22 Raptor (1st Fighter Wing, Langley AFB, VA)

Younkin Airshows (Twin Beech Aerobatics Demo)

The full list of aircraft is available here.

The air show will precede the 33rd Thunder Over Louisville fireworks show, which will be held once again at Louisville's Waterfront Park.

More information on the air show and other Kentucky Derby Festival events is available at kdf.org.

