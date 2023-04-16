Clark Memorial Bridge closure times announced for Thunder Over Louisville

Here's what you need to know if you're planning on using the bridge this week!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thunder Over Louisville is right around the corner, and preparations for the event are in full swing.

The Kentucky Derby Festival has announced closures for the Clark Memorial (2nd Street) Bridge set for this week.

Beginning Thursday, the bridge will be closed starting Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and is expected reopen around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Pedestrians who use the Big Four Bridge will also have to make alternate plans.

It will close from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Apr. 21 for airshow practice and preparations. The bridge will close from 10 a.m. until midnight on the day of Thunder.

Officials say access to the Big Four will be “restricted” due to safety operations.

They will also have signage on hand to notify the public of the closures and restrictions.

Other road closures around downtown Louisville have also been announced. Click here for more information.

This year’s Thunder Over Louisville theme is “Through the Decades” and will take place on Apr. 22.

