LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Thunder Over Louisville just isn’t for fireworks lovers, many attend the event to get a taste of some of the unique eats on hand.

The lines were long all day for endless options including turkey legs, chicken fingers, corn, toasted ravioli and so much more.

Many of the vendors travel from out of town just for Thunder weekend because the crowds are unbeatable with hundreds of thousands taking in the sights and chowing down at the Chow Wagon.

WHAS11 News’ Tyler Emery spoke with many who enjoyed some of the delights as they waited for the official start of the Kentucky Derby Festival to get underway.