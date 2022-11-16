Three students 'made the decision' to jump out of back of moving school bus

Officials say one of the three students who exited the bus, fell and was taken to the hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three students allegedly jumped out of the back of a moving school bus.

Officials say on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 9. three high school students from Bardstown City Schools "made the decision" to exit the back of a moving school bus.

One of the three students who exited the bus, fell and was taken to the hospital, officials said.

It wasn't immediately clear why the students exited the moving bus.

"The safety and well-being of the students in Bardstown City Schools is and will always be our top priority," Kelly Bedtelyon, director of communications for Bardstown City Schools, said. "Right now our focus is the well-being of the injured student, their family, and providing support to students who witnessed the incident."

Officials say out of "respect for the privacy of the student and their family" the school feels that it isn't appropriate to provide any more information at this time.

