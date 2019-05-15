LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Tuesday, Kentucky Democrats will choose who will try to take back the office of state auditor, the watchdog for your tax dollars and public monies used for things like pensions.

Three Democrats are on the ballot next week hoping to win their party's primary and take on State Auditor Mike Harmon.

One wrote the book about Kentucky pensions, another helped organize a teacher group that rallied at the Capitol and the third is an expert on cyber security.

Former Independent gubernatorial candidate Drew Curtis will likely be on the ballot, but he dropped from the race last month. That leaves Kelsey Hayes Coots, Sheri Donahue and Chris Tobe competing for the Democratic nomination.

JCPS language arts teacher Kelsey Hayes Coots helped organize Kentucky 120 United in Louisville, one of the groups that led the teacher sick-outs in 2018. She's served on the Site Based Decision Making Council and peers voted her teacher of the year in 2018.

Sheri Donahue is a single mom who earned a B.S. in industrial engineering from Purdue. She spent 20 years working for the U.S. Navy as a program manager for security and intelligence where she says she audited weapons systems. Donahue worked for Humana in cyber security.

Chris Tobe may be best known for his book "Kentucky Fried Pensions," which he describes as a look at the culture of cover-up and corruption in the retirement systems. He has a master’s degree in finance and accounting, is a former trustee of the Kentucky Retirement System and worked in the auditor's office under State Auditor Ed Hatchett.

The winner on Tuesday night will face an incumbent Republican in State Auditor Mike Harmon. Harmon took over the office four years ago beating Democrat Adam Edelen, who is running for governor this year.