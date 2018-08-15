LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Kentucky Representative Kevin Bratcher is putting three new bills into circulation on Aug. 15.

All three are focusing on improving animal abuse laws. Bratcher said Kentucky is at the bottom of the list as far as animal abuse laws go.

Here's what he's proposing: Bratcher wants to legalize breaking car windows to free dogs from hot cars. Right now that's a misdemeanor. He also wants to make convicted animal abuse offenders unable to adopt for a set amount of time. The third focus is Bratcher wants to make 2nd-time offenses a felony.

When he heard about a dog shot with an arrow that later died Bratcher decided he wanted to create stronger legislation.

"It broke my heart and it made me mad, that somebody would do that in suburbia Louisville. Especially, anywhere especially, and seeing that poor thing suffer, they said he suffered for four or five hours before he died and that's just not acceptable in Louisville,” Bratcher said.

Bratcher is in Frankfort getting ready to file the three bills.

