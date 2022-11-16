JCPS to open 3 schools; Here's how to name them

One of the new schools will be a middle school in east Louisville. West Louisville will get a new elementary and middle school.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools is opening three new schools in the 2023-24 school year, and want some help naming them.

According to JCPS' website, they will host meetings for community members to learn about the schools and their programming, as well as let the community suggest some names.

One of the new schools will be a middle school in east Louisville. West Louisville will get a new elementary and middle school.

The virtual meeting that discussed the east Louisville middle school happened Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m.

To suggest a name for the east Louisville middle school, click here.

The next JCPS meeting is Thursday, Nov. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at Wheatley Elementary to discuss the west Louisville elementary school.

The last meeting, according to the website, is a virtual meeting Thursday, Dec. 1 starting at 5:30 p.m. to talk about the west Louisville middle school.

To suggest a name for the west Louisville elementary school, click here.

To suggest a name for the west Louisville middle school, click here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.