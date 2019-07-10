LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It had been ten years since Kentucky Kingdom has been open in October, but that all changed this past weekend, when the park resurrected one of its signature events, HalloScream.

HalloScream opened Oct. 4 with thousands of guests of all ages visiting the park to enjoy the festivities.

“We exceeded our attendance projections for the opening weekend,” said Julie Johnson, Vice President of Sales and Admissions.

“It’s unfortunate that we weren’t able to open on Sunday due to the heavy rainfall, but the good news is that we surpassed our expectations despite that – and we still have three weekends to go!” Johnson added.

Kentucky Kingdom will be open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in October.

Fridays and Saturdays from 6:00 p.m. to midnight and Sundays from 6:00 to 11:00 p.m.

More information about the park’s many HalloScream attractions can be found at www.kentuckykingdom.com.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.