LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Nearly 4,000 runners and walkers hit the rainy streets of downtown for the 16th annual Anthem 5K Fitness Classic.

This is the first race that kicked off the Louisville Triple Crown of Running.

Seven-time NCAA All-American Edwin Kibichy took the top stop in the men’s division while Bellarmine grad Flannery Musk finished first for the women.

"This race was good for me to see where I'm at in training and see what I need for my next chain of races," Kibichy said.

Musk said, “It was a little slow for me today. That wasn't really my goal. It was good. It was good weather. I'm really happy we didn't have rain. I competed well, and it was fun."

The second leg of the race takes place March 9, followed by the Papa John's 10 Miler on March 23.

All three races benefit the WHAS Crusade for Children.