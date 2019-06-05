DELPHI, Ind. — Tips have been pouring in as the search continues for the person responsible for killing Indiana teens Liberty German and Abigail Williams in 2017.

Earlier this month, a new sketch of the suspect was released along with a short video of the man walking.

Since that latest news briefing on April 22, 0219, the multi-agency task force in Delphi received more than 2,000 two-thousand emails, 400 calls and an additional 135 calls or walk-ins to police posts around the state. The total amount since the inception of the email and tip line is now over 42,000.

If you have any information in this case, call 844-459-5786 or e-mail abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

