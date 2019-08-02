LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WHAS11 News is looking into incidents on Jefferson County Public School buses after several different videos came into the newsroom showing brutal bus fights that have happened this school year.

JCPS can only track incidents through bus referrals, and not all bus referrals are because of fights.

Renee Murphy with JCPS explains there are many reasons why a child could get a referral on a bus, which include profanity, horseplay, theft and harassment.

Through the first 96 days of school, JCPS recorded 12,281 bus referrals. Last school year, there were 12,965 referrals issued in the first 96 days. That means there have been 684 fewer during the 2018-19 school year.

When broken down by grade level, most bus referrals came out of elementary schools, totaling 6,972. There were 4,150 recorded in middle schools across the district, and 1,135 issued in high schools. There were 24 reported in Pre-K programs.

“I always tell them to write everything and turn it in because then that gives you clearance when stuff does happen because then you've made them aware that a student isn't staying, or behaving in that seat,” explained John Stovall, the Teamsters 783 Union President, who represents JCPS bus drivers.

“It's different on a bus,” he said. “In a classroom, you've got adults all over the building. They can handle it. On that bus, you got one adult and you got 60 kids.”

He said bus drivers are well-trained but when fights break out, it’s tough to immediately react.

“If you're on 65, there's not a safe place to pull over. If you're on the Watterson there's not a safe spot to pull over. So they have to find a place, but a lot of times, they're fearful to get into it because if they get hurt there's no adult supervision on that bus,” he explained.

Forty bus monitors were hired at the start of this year. Stovall doesn’t think it’s enough and believes there should be one on every JCPS bus.