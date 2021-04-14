Thorntons opens not-for-profit storefront in West Louisville

All profits from sales will be reinvested to help the community.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thorntons opened its community store in West Louisville Tuesday, a not-for-profit venture in partnership with the Louisville Urban League.

The storefront at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center will be open seven days a week to serve the community and people attending events at the facility. All profits from sales will be reinvested by the Urban League to help the community.

Customers can purchase hot foods, beverages, snacks and some grocery needs. The store will also feature local minority-owned businesses like Georgia's Sweet Potato Pie Company, started by Dawn and Deyago Urrutia in 2017. The Urrutias donate books to children through their Pies with a Purpose cause.

The storefront will also serve as a recruitment and training facility to help West Louisville residents find employment options within Thorntons.

"This much anticipated store provides Thorntons with a sustainable way to give back and invest in the neighborhood," CEO Simon Richards said. "We thank Sadiqa Reynolds and the Louisville Urban League for this opportunity and are excited about the positive impact our partnership will have on the community."

Thorntons is based in Louisville, with more than 200 stores throughout Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida.

