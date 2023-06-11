Man in Metro Corrections custody dies while hospitalized

LMDC said the man in their custody passed away Sunday afternoon in which they believe his chronic medical issues contributed to his death.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Corrections said a man in their custody has died.

Officials at the jail said Thomas Simpson, 44, has been receiving medical care at a downtown hospital since May 27.

Simpson passed away Sunday afternoon and officials believe his chronic medical issues contributed to his death.

As with any death involving a person in custody, Metro Corrections Professional Standards and LMPD’s Public Integrity Unity were advised.

