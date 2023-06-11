Man in Metro Corrections custody dies while hospitalized

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Corrections said a man in their custody has died.
Officials at the jail said Thomas Simpson, 44, has been receiving medical care at a downtown hospital since May 27.
Simpson passed away Sunday afternoon and officials believe his chronic medical issues contributed to his death.
As with any death involving a person in custody, Metro Corrections Professional Standards and LMPD’s Public Integrity Unity were advised.
