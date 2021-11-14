Ex-Kentucky State Police trooper indicted on perjury charge to appear in court

Thomas Czartorski is accused of giving a material false statement in a civil case deposition regarding use of force during an arrest in April 2020.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Kentucky State Trooper indicted on a charge of perjury is expected to appear in court Monday.

The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office said ex-trooper Thomas Czartorski made a material false statement in January 2021 during his testimony under oath in a civil case deposition regarding his use of force during an arrest on April 9, 2020.

He was indicted on first degree perjury charges and is expected to appear in Jefferson Circuit Court.

Czartorski could face a maximum of 5 years in prison.

