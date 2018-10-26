CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WHAS11) – A mother and a daughter are the latest lottery winners after they purchased the $1 million winning Powerball ticket for the Oct. 24 drawing.

Robyn Zapp, of Jeffersonville, Ind., is currently staying with her daughter, Nikki Wolf, and over the past several days, Zapp had given Wolf $20 to buy Powerball and Mega Millions tickets. It turns out they got lucky on Wednesday.

“I would go to the same store to buy the tickets,” Wolf said. “I thought it might be lucky.”

After the Powerball drawing, Nikki texted her mother on Thursday.

Here are the text messages between the mom and daughter read:

“Wolf: ‘Somebody in Crestwood won a million dollars! ‘

Zapp (mom): Oh hell, let me check.

Mom: OMG! Do not say anything, we won a million dollars, and this is not a joke.”

Zapp said to lottery officials, she didn’t want to tell anyone in fear that it would jinx them. The two were excited but still in shock.

“It’s life-changing,” Wolf said.

She and her husband have been working towards finishing their basement.

“It’s been my dream,” she said.

As for Zapp, she would like to travel, maybe to New York City.

The two split the winnings, so each walked away with a check for $355,000, after taxes.

The Circle K in Crestwood, Ky. where they bought the winning ticket will receive a selling bonus of $10,000.

© 2018 WHAS-TV