LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Four human trafficking suspects are off the streets and have appeared in court Monday.



An operation conducted in a 24-hour period involved an undercover cop posing as a 15-year-old and placing an ad online. 41 individuals called the ad number and 17 got in contact with the undercover cop, but only four of them agreed to meet up. Those four were then arrested by police in connection to human trafficking.

Mohith Akula of California, Deontae James of Shelbyville, Ronnie Johnson of Clarksville, Indiana and Jackson Jones of Radcliff are charged with promoting human trafficking and prohibited use of electronic systems to secure a minor in a sexual performance.

Police say each of them arranged to engage in sex acts with the undercover police officer in exchange for money or drugs.

But in this investigation, police also focused on victims.

LMPD searched 154 sites known for advertising the purchase of sex with minors, which led them to identify 13 women who could have fallen victim to human trafficking.

Once the women were detained and safety was ensured, each of them was directed to local resources.

Detectives gave the women an opportunity to speak with advocates and to escape the industry.

"To find out if they were there on their own, to find out how that works, if they're just prostituting, that looks different than if they were just human trafficking. What that looks like, what kind of things are going on at home, what kind of things have led them into this world,” said Sergeant Tim Stokes of LMPD’s Special Victims Sex Crimes Unit.

Police say additional leads and information were also gathered during their investigation which will help them conduct additional investigations in the future.

Contact reporter Senait Gebregiorgis at SGebregior@whas11.com and follow her on Twitter and Facebook.