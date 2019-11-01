LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Russell neighborhood now has a third SmArt Stop bus shelter featuring the work of YouthBuild Louisville students.

Local leaders celebrated the completion of the SmArt Stop located on 13th and Jefferson streets featuring acrylic pieces echoing nearby St. Peter's United Church of Christ's stained-glass windows.

The SmArt Stop project is part of an ongoing effort to make physical improvements to the historic neighborhood, funded through the $1 million Choice Neighborhood Action Activities grant given to Louisville Metro in 2016.

“With this and the other SmArt Stops, we’ve been able to provide this requested improvement and involve residents and youth in developing and implementing projects that reflect some of the characteristics that make Russell such a special place," Mayor Greg Fischer said.