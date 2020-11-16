Third LMPD officer pleads guilty on federal charges in youth Explorer Program scandal

Officer Brad Schuhmann appeared at the Gene Snyder Federal Courthouse on Monday, pleading guilty to sexual abuse charge.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A third Louisville Metro Police officer involved with the Explorer Program has pleaded guilty to first degree sexual abuse charges.

Officer Brad Schuhmann appeared at the Gene Snyder Federal Courthouse on Monday.

The grand jury charged him, “while acting under color of law, with willfully depriving a minor of a right secured and protected by the Constitution and laws of the United States.”

Schuhmann was affiliated with the program before he was hired as an officer in January 2010. He remained part of the program after his hiring and even took on more of an advising role, according to a plea agreement. That’s when he met with the minor who was participating in the program as an Explorer.

The plea agreement also said Schuhmann and the minor communicated through phone and text messages – he even met the minor outside of Explorer activities including at her home and other places around Louisville. When they met, he subjected the minor to sexual contact.

Schuhmann was indicted on Nov. 3 and resigned from LMPD on Nov. 4.

“Justice delayed in the still-ongoing Explorer investigation, by a pandemic, civil unrest, and other hurdles, does not mean justice denied. While I regret the time it has taken us to get to this point, I am proud of the dogged work of career prosecutors, the Louisville Public Corruption & Civil Rights Task Force, and our partners in the Jefferson Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office,” U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman said. “In stark contrast to those predators with a badge that our office has successfully prosecuted, this city is blessed by some of the finest law enforcement professionals in the nation, federal, state, and local.”

Deprivation of rights under color of law is a federal misdemeanor. Schuhmann faces no more than a year in prison, a $100,000 fine or both prison and a fine.

He also faces one year of federal supervised release.

Under the terms of his plea agreement, Schuhmann will have to register as a sex offender.

Two other officers affiliated with the program, Brandon Wood and Kenneth Betts, are currently serving time after their involvement in the case.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.