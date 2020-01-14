LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 9-year-old German Shepherd was sent to Lexington on Sunday for a necropsy, after a sudden death over the weekend.

“You could see the dog had tears in his eyes, he was crying. He didn't want to go, he didn't want to go,” Ricky Favreau, the dog’s owner, said.

Favreau said Tiberius was a healthy dog. On Saturday morning, he could tell the dog was weak and not eating.

“Then he started throwing up, and Tiberius never ever got sick, at all, never.”

He took him to the vet and his blood work came back clean. Doctors believed it was an infection and gave him some antibiotics.



“They said within 24 to 48 hours, with the antibiotic, he should be okay. And about 13 hours after that, he passed away,” Favreau explained.



He said Tiberius’ vomit was orange, with green specks



“Obviously rat poison is green, so that was a flag.”

Tiberius is the third dog to die mysteriously on Mulberry Street this month. Germantown neighbors are concerned someone may be poisoning their animals.

A little more than a week earlier, two other dogs only three blocks away had to be put down after eating a suspicious substance. They were cremated before anyone could confirm whether or not it was poison.

JAN. 13, 2020: Germantown resident Rick Favreau shows where a suspicious man appeared to been lurking behind his home.

WHAS-TV

“My theory, from what I was reading and understanding, is that it was in back yards, it was in a dog treat, or gummy candy, of orange flavoring, and putting it through fences,” Favreau said.



He told WHAS11 News that he talked to a suspicious man last month who appeared to be lurking around in the alley behind his home.



“’Does your dog bite,’ he asked me, and I said yes and as I said yes, he walked back to his car and we walked back into the house.”

Favreau said he reported the man to LMPD’s tip line.

LMAS cannot confirm any of these dogs died from poison and despite rumors of there being many more deaths, LMAS said they have not received any additional reports of animals possibly being poisoned.



Louisville Metro Animal Services said Tiberius was sent to Lexington for a necropsy. It could take 6 to 8 weeks.

