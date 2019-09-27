LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As fall officially begins, the Louisville area has become

Louder Than Life, the final Louisville festival hosted by Danny Wimer Presents this year, starts Friday, September 27. The three-day music festival features Slipknot, Guns N' Roses and Ice Cube. An entire schedule can be found on the festival's website.

The 11th annual NuLu Fest will take place Saturday, September 28 on the 600, 700 and 800 blocks of East Market Street from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. While no pets are allowed, the festival will have local food and craft beers, as well as live music.

Portland residents can stop at the Portland Art & Heritage Fair Sept. 28 at 11 a.m. right after the Portland (Almost) 5K. People can tour the city's original buildings like the U.S. Marine Hospital or Portland Museum.

Downs After Dark brings bourbon and music together Sept. 28 with live music, a silent disco and alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. Racing fans can also watch the night's races from The Rooftop. Information can be found on Churchill Downs's website.

Ohio Valley Wrestling is partnering with the Bullitt County Animal Shelter for a no-cage event Sept. 28. Wrestlers will be on-hand from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to help find different animals their new home.

First-responders and their families will get a complimentary day at Kentucky Kingdom this weekend, the last weekend Hurricane Bay is open.

KULA Gallery is presenting "MASQ: A Night at the Masquerade Art Exhibit," showcasing local makeup artists' talents, Sept. 28 from 7-10 p.m. Early advance admission is available for $10.

