Hometown Rising is a festival filled with some of country music's hottest jams, but it's the hot temperatures that fans need to watch out for.



“Very, very important to us that everybody stays hydrated,” spokesperson Lindsey Medina said.



Ticket holders are allowed to bring in one closed bottle of water under 20 oz., and the Louisville Water Company will have hydration stations set up for refills. There will also be mist stations available.



“We want our fans to have a good time, we want them to be comfortable, we want them to feel like coming back even if it's hot out next year,” Medina explained.

It’s happening at a new home for the concert series. After the muddy mess at Cox's park in 2018, Hometown Rising, as well as Bourbon and Beyond and Louder Than Life will be held at the fairgrounds. That means more parking.



“We have designated Uber pick up zones, working with our traffic flow team to make sure it's incredibly easy, or as easy as possible with this many people in one location to get in and out of here quickly and safely,” Medina said.

RELATED: Three Louisville music festivals focus on sexual harassment training



Prohibited items include selfie sticks, go-pros, umbrellas and backpacks. Click here for more information. https://hometownrising.com/info/#faqs

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

► Contact reporter Heather Fountaine at hfountaine@whas11.com and follow her on Twitter (@WHAS11Heather) and Facebook.