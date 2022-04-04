2-time Super Bowl champ Terrell Davis to speak at Derby Festival's 'They're Off' luncheon

Organizers revealed two-time Super Bowl champ and NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis will be the featured speaker during their “They’re Off” luncheon on April 22.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival has announced its special guest to kick off festivities.

Organizers revealed two-time Super Bowl champ and NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis will be the featured speaker during their “They’re Off” luncheon.

The luncheon is the second-oldest event of the festival and has featured famous sports figures including Magic Johnson, Julius Erving and former broadcaster Bob Costas.

There will also be a presentation of the Heartland Volunteer of the Year Award and the Fifth Third Bank Silver Horseshoe Award for community service.

The event will take place on April 22 at the Galt House.

Tickets are $85 each or $680 for a table of eight.

For more information you can call (502) 584-FEST or click here.

