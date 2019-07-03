(LBF) -- Niche.com is out with its new rankings of the best places to live in the Louisville area, and it looks like the Highlands and the East End are the places to be.

Niche.com, which ranks schools, neighborhoods and companies, bases its rankings on federal and local government data combined with proprietary Niche data and community reviews from each area. You can read much more about the methodology of its rankings here.

Some of the places that got an A+ grade include Deer Park, Crestwood, and Anchorage.

