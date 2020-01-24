LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's a story WHAS11 first brought you Monday, a southern Indiana contractor questioning how he would make a living after $10,000 worth of tools were stolen from his worksite.

Thursday, that all changed after seeing our story, two men stepped up and made all the difference in the world to Sterling Hargrove.

"Just super grateful and thankful for it," Hargrove said.

It's been just three days since the New Abalny contractor showed up to this home he was working on to find all his tools stolen. The loss, leaving him without a way to work.

"I honestly just expected the case to kind of go cold," Hargrove said.

But that's not what happened.

He's back to his craft and his costumers, thanks to a couple good Samaritans: one, a recently retired contractor and the other, a perfect stranger.

"He had a lot of doubles of everything. He figured he could help me out. The saw, extension cords, he gave me enough to fill up my tool belt," said Hargrove. "It was just nonstop. He ended up giving me a brand new tool belt, gave me a new laser level to help when I'm hanging drywall. Just a couple good guys trying to make a difference I guess."

Now Hargrove is back to work and thankful for the community that he works in.

"It at least lets me know that there's still good in Kentuckiana," Hargrove said.

