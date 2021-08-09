Theatair X in Clarksville not allowed to reopen yet

At the direction of a federal judge, the town of Clarksville gave Theatair X a temporary license that is now invalid.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — New owners of a business, long-known as adult superstore Theatair X, cannot permanently reopen its doors for now.

The city denied owners an annual business license because they say the site drawings submitted with the application weren't complete.

If the owners complete those and meet all zoning and code requirements the business can open.

