LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — It’s that time of year! The Louisville Zoo is bringing back the self-proclaimed “World’s Largest Halloween Party”, presented by Meijer, for its 37th year.

The festivities begin on October 4th and will continue every weekend through the 28th.

Children are encouraged to dress up and take a magical journey through a fantasy storybook land. Trick-or-treating is offered for kids 11 and younger, but the Zoo asks that children bring their own bags to the event.

At the event, kids can stroll down the yellow brick road to the Land of Oz, enjoy a tea party in Wonderland, or dive Under the Sea with some of their storybook and movie characters. Many events are included with Party admission, but several optional experiences are available as well (special fees and some restrictions may apply).

The Louisville Zoo will close early for regular daytime visitors on nights when the Halloween events take place. Gates will close at 3 p.m. and visitors can enjoy the Zoo until 4 p.m. Halloween guests can enter the Zoo starting at 5 p.m. and last entry is 8:30 p.m.

Additional special events are planned for the Halloween Party season including an allergy-friendly night and a Star Wars night.

Tickets are available now. You can get advanced online tickets at louisvillezoo.org – the Zoo recommends that guests reserve early since some events can sell out.

Ticket prices at $10.50 for non-Louisville Zoo members and can be purchased online in advance or at the admission windows on the night of the event. Tickets can also be purchased at Meijer locations for $8.50 valid any night of the event.

The first two weekends are $1 for Louisville Zoo members, if bought in advance. Tickets for the remaining dates and tickets purchased at the admission windows are $5. Member ID is required for the members-only discount.

Parking at the Zoo is $5 per car (cash only).

Adults can wear costumes, but the Zoo stresses that this is a family-friendly event – no scary costumes please! Adults cannot wear masks that cover their faces.

For more details about the Halloween Party, visit the Louisville Zoo website.

