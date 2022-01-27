University of Louisville students, alum react to Chris Mack flying the coop

The Cards were chirping on campus Wednesday when word broke that Chris Mack was leaving the team.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students at the University of Louisville had mixed feelings when they discovered their head basketball coach was parting ways with the team Wednesday.

"I mean the last game I was at, we were pretty upset. I'm not going to lie," sophomore Ethan Smith said.

Student Hannah Fierson called the year "pretty disappointing." With the University president leaving in December and now former-coach Chris Mack, she said she feels disheartened.

Will Mcglincy, a lifelong fan and current freshman, had kind words for the coach. "I wish Coach Mack nothing but the best. We've definitely had some great memories here," he said.

Junior Dillon Hyden started at UofL the same year Mack did. Now, he's hopeful for improvement but not holding his breath.

"Honestly I'm happy about it," freshman Kieron Cowan said. "It's just three and a half years of something better I guess."

But Louisville legend and former championship cardinal Jerry Eaves disagrees. "All of this does not fall on Coach Mack's shoulders," he told WHAS11 News. The current Simmon College coach said Mack didn't have the time to turn the Cardinals around.

"He inherited a mess," Eaves said. "No one wants to say that. They want to say everything was hunky-dory. Everyone wants to clap for Rick Pitino and Tom Jurich but they left the school in a mess. "

Back on campus, some students hold out hope for what Eaves said could be a difficult road ahead.

"I've been watching UofL basketball since I was a little kid," said Mcglincy. "I just wish them nothing but the best."

And whatever does happen, Cardinals fans and former players will still be watching.

► Contact reporter Tom Lally at TLally@whas11.com or on Facebook or Twitter.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.