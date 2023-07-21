Ready for your next adventure? Try Kentuckiana's newest ATV park

Two childhood friends created The Woods ATV Adventures with their shared love for Starlight, Indiana and exploring the area with ATVs.

BORDEN, Ind. — Do you love to hit the trails and go off-roading? Or, maybe you’ve never tried it. Well, there's a new way for you to turn up the excitement if you enjoy the outdoors at new local ATV park!

Each year, hundreds of thousands of people go to Huber’s to get in touch with life in the countryside and a taste of living away from the city.

Now, right across the road, you can ramp up the adventures at The Woods ATV Adventures.

There are several off-road parks around the region, but none in Kentuckiana like this where you can rent and drive your own ATV.

Co-owners Rick Koetter and Brad Niehoff opened up The Woods ATV Adventures in May.

The two said they've been friends since first grade and grew up around the Borden, Indiana area.

Koetter already owned most of the land, around 700 acres, so he teamed up with Niehoff to run the new business.

Even if you have no experience off-roading, you can still buckle up and ride the trails traveling through the hilly forests of southern Indiana.

Niehoff said it’s easy to get started and explore the outdoors.

"We’ve got thirty-nine new Kawasaki Teryxs here. Very versatile machine, very safe machine for the terrain that we’re on. We offer two and four hour adventures, very, very effectively priced. Four people can go on a ride for two hours for less than $50 per person," he said. "Maybe not everybody wants to drive, [so] for those that don’t want to drive, we do offer trail rides where you can ride with the trail boss. So, we have a little something for everybody here.”

Through 129 different routes and miles of trails, you’ll find views overlooking the Borden Valley, you’ll cross creeks and valleys, and find places to stop, gather with friends and take in the nature and wildlife deep in the woods.

One of the sites you’ll see as you ride along the trail is a 1968 Falcon 20 private jet.

There’s a lot of rumors how it got there, but you’ll have to go and try to find out.

So, if you want to try something new outdoors, or if you’re already an experienced off-roader, The Woods ATV Adventures is a local, quick getaway for you to experience.

You can sign up online or in person to get your adventure started!

