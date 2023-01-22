The Vault | WHAS11 News covers the inauguration of President Bill Clinton

Our news team traveled to our nation's capital for this moment in history and even finding some Kentuckiana connections.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thirty years ago Bill Clinton was inaugurated as the 42nd president of the United States.

WHAS11 News was in Washington D.C. to cover it all.

Clinton had been in Louisville at the WHAS-TV studios in July 1992 for a townhall meeting.

Former anchor Melissa Swan and political reporter Mark Hebert traveled to our nation’s capital for the historic event.

Check out the video to learn more of this piece of history and how Ballard High School’s choir got the chance opportunity to perform for the president.

